At the 'Campus Conversation,' administrators shared personal stories but no policy solutions The event did not have an open question and answer segment for audience members







Hundreds of students, faculty and staff strolled into the Zellerbach Theatre at 5 p.m. on Oct. 30 for a University-wide "Campus Conversation," organized by Penn's top administrators. The discussion focused on what the school can do to foster resilience in the face of student deaths, natural disasters and political instability.

But in the two hours that followed, most of the attendees did not have the opportunity to offer their perspectives to the University's leaders. Many also left without an understanding of any concrete plans that Penn had to improve the policies and culture of this campus in a tangible way.

The session opened with five minutes of remarks from President Amy Gutmann and then transitioned into an interview with Gutmann and Provost Wendell Pritchett that was moderated by Undergraduate Assembly President and College senior Michelle Xu. Over the course of 22 minutes, Gutmann and Pritchett responded to four personal questions from Xu, none of which touched on administrative policy.

Xu told The Daily Pennsylvanian in an email statement that the questions were provided to Gutmann and Pritchett prior to the event via an online link. According to Xu, she and UA Vice President and College junior Jay Shah asked the UA body and UA Steering committee, respectively, to provide additional questions.

The two administrators shared their personal struggles with seeking help and managing mental wellness, but did not discussed what Penn planned to do in response to ongoing student concerns around mental health, financial aid, academic resources or immigration. They failed to address issues such as the referral process at Counseling and Psychological Services, the 'postvention' process in the wake of a student death, the financial aid policy for fifth-year students and the lack of resources for the Asian American Studies program.

At the front of the auditorium, someone was raising cue cards with numbers and the word "END," suggesting that the administrators were timing their responses.

After the conversation between Gutmann, Pritchett and Xu, there was a panel discussion featuring Penn Psychology professor Angela Duckworth, Perelman Professor of Psychiatry Jody Foster, University Chaplain Charles Howard and Perelman Professor and Chair of Psychiatry Maria Oquendo.

Annenberg School for Communication Dean Michael Delli Carpini moderated the panel. The experts discussed the different reactions to stress and the importance of community in times of adversity.

After the panel discussion, audience members were guided into groups of about five to 10 people and were brought to spaces throughout the Annenberg building to hold conversations with a discussion leader.

Various administrators joined these conversations. Gutmann and Pritchett sat in on various group discussion but did not participate.

Attendees were also invited to submit "reflections and ideas" on the back of the program booklet that was handed out at the beginning of the event. The program booklet states that "these cards will be shared with the President, Provost, and other University leaders, including student leaders, to help guide followup conversations and planning."

Many participants had positive reactions to the small group discussions but still mixed opinions about the conversation and panel discussion.

College sophomore Grace Bridy said she thought the small group discussions were valuable, but added that she felt the main part of the event excluded student opinions.

"I feel the students were very underrepresented from the discussion on stage," Bridy said, adding that she also thought the content of the conversation was lacking. "I think we all know that we should be compassionate and understanding. I think people came here looking for answers, and it kind of sounded like rhetorically-driven speech."

Second-year graduate student and Chair for Operations for the Graduate and Professional Student Assembly Dean Schmeltz also said that he expected a different focus for the conversation.

"I sort of had to suspend the disbelief that the conversation would be chock-full of concrete steps for specific initiatives and new programs. Then I recognized the talk for what it was —trying to be a supportive community culture," Schmeltz said. "I don't mind them being light on details at first as long as we continue to take solid steps in making this a better campus climate."

But some students appreciated the administrators' personal stories.

"It was really heartwarming to see President Gutmann and Provost Pritchett open up so deeply about their personal experiences in terms of loss, grief and dealing with life," Speaker of the UA

and College junior Michael Krone said. "I personally had very similar experiences that I didn't realize I shared with President Guttman and how she dealt with that. It hit really close to home with me and it was nice to resonate with that."

Staff reporter James Meadows contributed reporting to this article.