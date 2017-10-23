Violent protest against police brutality erupts in Phila. amid a law enforcement conference







Photo by Jamelle Bouie // CC BY 2.0

Protestors and police officers clashed near City Hall on Saturday, Oct. 21 after violence erupted at a demonstration against police brutality.

The protest began in front of the Convention Center and went through Center City but quickly ended with injuries on both sides, according to Philly.com. Two police officers and one protestor suffered minor injuries. The demonstration came as thousands of law enforcement officials across the nation met in Philadelphia for a conference for Major Cities Chiefs Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The rally was originally organized by Philly for REAL Justice, a grassroots organization dedicated to bringing citizens together to combat “the system of white supremacy and police terror across all areas of racial, economic and legal oppression.”

At noon, the streets filled with a few dozen protesters, wearing shirts, carrying banners and sporting shirts that said “Stop killing black people." Approximately two hours into the peaceful demonstration, a physical altercation broke out between around 50 protesters and police officers in front of Mayor Rizzo’s statue, Philly.com reported.

The original motive for violence is unknown, but the clashes ended in two arrests, four citations and multiple officer injuries.

Protesters returned to the streets of Philly on Sunday afternoon, but the demonstration stayed peaceful. Speakers proclaimed their beliefs in the need to abolish the police system, calling it “racist.”

One woman at the demonstration took to a microphone and said, “If you are really sorry about your history of policing, why don’t you disband yourselves?”





“Now is the time not to fall under the spell of these pigs and their convention,” protester says outside police convention in Philly. pic.twitter.com/SbsGX4MyyP — Michael Boren (@borenmc) October 22, 2017





A group of graduates gathered outside of Penn Law during the speech to silently protest with signs, advocating support for the black community.

In the fall of 2016, Penn President Amy Gutmann co-authored a letter stating that "black lives matter" and that “it is critically important to remind Penn’s entire Black student community that they are a treasured and respected part of our University.”