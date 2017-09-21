Unknown suspect breaks into a Penn affiliate's apartment near 44th and Walnut







A Penn-affiliated individual called 911 around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon to report an unknown suspect standing in their residence. The incident occurred at the intersection of 44th and Walnut streets.

The individual exited their bathroom and discovered the suspect standing in their home, the Division of Public Safety said in an email. A UPennAlert went out at 1:19 p.m. describing the incident as a burglary. An all-clear message was sent at 1:43 p.m.

According to the DPS, the suspect was described as a black male with a dark complexion in his late 30s or early 40s. Around six feet tall, the suspect had a stocky build and short cropped hair. He was wearing a light blue shirt and denim shorts or pants. He has not yet been apprehended.

Officers of the Penn Police and the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the incident, DPS said.

Police and AlliedBarton have increased their patrols in the area, DPS said.