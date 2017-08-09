An armed robbery around 42nd and Pine sparked an early-morning UPennAlert

A woman was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning on 42nd Street near Pine, according to the Division of Public Safety.
In response to the robbery, DPS issued a UPennAlert to students, faculty and staff around 2:56 a.m, the seventh safety alert public safety officials have issued this summer.
The woman, who is not affiliated with Penn, was approached by a man in a multicolored shirt and dark shorts, who pulled a gun out and demanded she give him her bag. The man, who is approximately 5'7" and between 30-35 years old, left the scene without injuring the woman, according to a statement from DPS.
A follow-up UPennAlert declared the area all-clear around 3:10 a.m.
The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the robbery, DPS said. Penn Police officers and Allied Universal security guards have stepped up their number of patrols in the area.
