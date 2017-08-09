Crime

An armed robbery around 42nd and Pine sparked an early-morning UPennAlert

Public safety officials have issued seven alerts so far this summer

By Dan Spinelli 3 hours ago
crimelog
Photo: Julio Sosa / The Daily Pennsylvanian

A woman was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning on 42nd Street near Pine, according to the Division of Public Safety. 

In response to the robbery, DPS issued a UPennAlert to students, faculty and staff around 2:56 a.m, the seventh safety alert public safety officials have issued this summer. 

The woman, who is not affiliated with Penn, was approached by a man in a multicolored shirt and dark shorts, who pulled a gun out and demanded she give him her bag. The man, who is approximately 5'7" and between 30-35 years old, left the scene without injuring the woman, according to a statement from DPS. 

A follow-up UPennAlert declared the area all-clear around 3:10 a.m. 

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the robbery, DPS said. Penn Police officers and Allied Universal security guards have stepped up their number of patrols in the area.

google map embedgooglemap.net

All comments eligible for publication in Daily Pennsylvanian, Inc. publications.

Recommended

​Graduate students wanted to vote on their labor union months ago. Here’s why they haven’t.
Grant-based aid restored for some fifth year students, while others stay in limbo
Inside Wharton's years-long effort to court Donald Trump's billion-dollar fortune

Videos