Penn researchers have found that Trump's claims of voter fraud are 'overblown'







President Trump has asserted throughout his presidency that voter fraud in the 2016 election cost him the popular vote. These claims, according to Penn researchers, are largely overblown.

Kris Kobach, the Secretary of State of Kansas and Trump's Vice-Chairman for the Commission on Election Integrity, has made waves in recent weeks for repeatedly asserting that the 2016 election was beset with widespread voter fraud. Kobach has championed the use of the Interstate Crosscheck System, a program that collects voter data in order to prevent such fraud.

However, a group of researchers, including one Penn alumn and a Penn professor, have found that not only are Kobach's claims of voter fraud overblown, his use of Crosscheck to "purge" supposedly fraudulent voters may do more harm than good.

Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL. What are they trying to hide? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

In a recent paper, the researchers took a closer look at double-voting, the most likely form of voter fraud. Double-voting occurs when an individual registered to vote in two states casts their vote twice in two different states.

One of the researchers, Penn Professor Marc Meredith explained that "the rate of double voting is extremely rare and was no more than 0.02 percent of the vote in the 2012 presidential election". The researchers also found that the overwhelming majority of those double-votes were probably false positives or the result of faulty records.

Incomplete state voter files and faulty translations of poll books to electronic records can often incorrectly indicate double-voting. An audit conducted by the researchers on voting records in Philadelphia found that errors in linking poll book to voter files could explain some, and possibly all, of the double votes found nationally.

Crosscheck compares voter records across states to see if they share the same first and last name and date of birth. However, some people with certain names (such as "June" or "Autumn") are more likely to share common birthdates. Factoring in the large sample size of the US voting population, the researchers found that many of the so-called "double-votes" cast under the same full name and date of birth could actually belong to two distinct voters.

"Crosscheck doesn't give the full picture regarding double-voting," Dr. David M. Rothschild, another researcher on this team and a 2011 PhD graduate from Wharton, said.

Dr. Rothschild explained that Crosscheck often doesn't supply the middle name or last four digits of social security numbers for suspected matches, increasing the probability of false positives among voters who share common last names.

After obtaining Crosscheck data from Iowa for the 2012 and 2014 presidential election, the researchers only found six cases of double-voting across both years where two ballots cast in Iowa and a different state shared the same first, middle and last name as well as the last 4 digits of their SSN.

Crosscheck advises states to purge the voter registrations of the cases it identifies. Given the high rate of false positives, the researchers found that the "proposed purging strategy would eliminate about 200 registrations used to cast legitimate votes for every one registration used to cast a double vote."

"You maybe stop 100 fraudulent votes but you’re probably going to stop 20,0000 legitimate votes," Rothschild said.

By attempting to purge voter rolls, authorities can make engaging in voting more difficult and costly. Sharad Goel, an assistant professor at Stanford, noted that in addition to being inaccurate, Crosscheck could be abused in order to enforce voter suppression.

"There are concerns that [Crosscheck] could be a part of a longstanding partisan process ensuring that an incumbent party comes on top," he said.