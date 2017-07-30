Meet the Nursing Professor who will lead the faculty senate in Spring 2018







Come this fall, Penn's faculty senate will have a new chair-elect: Professor of Epidemiology in the Perelman School of Medicine, Dr. Jennifer Pinto-Martin. She'll be in training for a year before becoming the senate chair in the academic year of 2018-2019.

Established in 1952, the faculty senate acts as the “representative voice for full-time teaching faculty," according to its official website. Senate members regularly consult with University administrators on issues, academic or otherwise, that influence the faculty at Penn.

As chair-elect, Pinto-Martin will learn from and assist in the operational duties of the current senate chair, Engineering professor Santosh Venkatesh and past senate chair, Graduate School of Education professor Laura Perna.

“It is more like I am an apprentice” Pinto-Martin said. “I will be learning the specifics about the various eight committees of the faculty senate that report up to the chairs.”

Pinto-Martin was nominated for the role by the Nominations committee within the faculty senate.

“She has prior experience working with various committees working on the Faculty Senate.”Perna said. “She’s been an active and engaged citizen around campus, and she has demonstrated her effectiveness in her different roles.”

The faculty senate comprises committees that work to bring faculty members together to improve the environment and culture surrounding the university. To present these initiatives, the faculty senate executive committee prepares a report outlining the actions and initiatives of the Faculty Senate for the Penn Almanac each May.

As senate chair last semester, Lorna pushed for the Wharton Undergraduate Division to organize a workshop on “Whites Confronting Racism: A Training for Change,” which occurred on June 13-15.

Pinto-Martin is currently the Viola MacInnes Independence Professor at Penn Nursing, a fellowship she was awarded in January by the Penn School of Nursing, Penn Medicine’s Center for Health Care Innovation, and the University of Pennsylvania Health System for the Department of Nursing.

Pinto-Martin is also a professor of Epidemiology, which is the study and control of diseases, as well as director for the Master of Public Health Program and executive director for the Center for Public Health Initiatives.

Pinto-Martin will retain these academic positions while acting as chair-elect, but not when she eventually becomes the acting Chair in the 2018-2019 academic year. She said she has several plans in mind for her term.

“I think there are two ways to act as chair," Pinto-Martin said. "One is to react to the issues that arise, while the other is to identify and address a couple of issues that you are passionate about. I am prone to the latter.”

As senate-chair, Pinto-Martin plans to bolster interdisciplinary education and research. She also wants to ensure that non-standing faculty members — meaning members who have not been given tenure — are given the same respect as their tenured members of the university.

This coming semester, Pinto-Martin will work with the other two former chairs on an initiative called “Teach In.” Likely to be launched in Spring 2018, the project is a Penn-wide, week-long event that focuses on the relationship between the university and the current political environment. Events will include Ted-Talk style presentations on topics such as academic integrity and data preservation.