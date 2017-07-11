Administration An expert in antitrust law is the latest Penn Integrates Knowledge professor Herbert Hovenkamp will hold appointments in Penn Law School and Wharton







Courtesy of Penn News

Herbert Hovenkamp, a world-renowned expert in antitrust law, is the latest scholar to be named a Penn Integrates Knowledge professor.

“Professor Hovenkamp epitomizes the uniquely collaborative and multidisciplinary skill sets of our PIK professors,” Gutmann said in a statement, noting that Hovenkamp’s understanding of how law, business, patents and innovation can interact will help provide more opportunities at Penn for integration across disciplines. Since its launch in 2004, the PIK program has recruited faculty members whose scholarship transcends two or more academic areas.

As the 21st PIK professor, Hovenkamp holds appointments in Penn Law School and in the departments of Legal Studies and Business Ethics at Wharton.

Hovenkamp, who has authored more than 100 articles and a dozen books, is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Rockefeller Foundation and the American Council of Learned Societies at Harvard Law School. He served as a Presidential Lecturer at the University of Iowa, where he received the University of Iowa Collegiate Teaching Award and has taught at the University of California Hastings College of Law.

A New York Times piece from 2011 called him “the dean of American antitrust law.”

Hovenkamp was appointed by Gutmann and then-Provost Vincent Price on June 14. He officially started at Penn just before the Fourth of July holiday.