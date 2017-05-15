Crime Several burglaries target west end of campus News of the burglaries comes hours after the end of Penn's 261st Commencement







Photo: Julio Sosa / The Daily Pennsylvanian

The Division of Public Safety has received several reports of burglaries on the west end of campus, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff on Monday afternoon.

The safety alert, which was sent hours after the completion of Penn's 261st Commencement, said DPS "has created a Task Force with Penn Police, Philadelphia Police and Allied Universal to identify and apprehend this individual" responsible for the burglaries. The robberies occurred between Friday, May 12 at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 14 at 3:30 a.m., and affected houses between 40th and 41st Streets, from Spruce to Baltimore, according to DPS.

"Several of the complainants are Penn students," DPS said in an email on Monday evening.

It has been a little less than four months since DPS last sent out a campuswide advisory. That last alert, which was sent on January 17, detailed a series of four armed robberies that took place between 43rd and 47th Streets, from Spruce to Cedar.