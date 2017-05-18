Administration Six local eateries are slated to close by the end of June The food court at 3401 Walnut St and Saladworks on Spruce Street will close, Penn said







Daily Pennsylvanian File Photo

Six campus eateries are slated to close by the end of June, a University official confirmed on Thursday.

The food court connected to CVS at 3401 Walnut Street, which includes Quiznos, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Mediterranean Cafe and Nom Nom Ramen, "will close at the end of June 2017," Executive Director of Real Estate Ed Datz said in an email.

He also said the Saladworks at 3728 Spruce Street is closing, but did not specify when it would finally shutter its doors. An employee who picked up the phone at Saladworks on Thursday afternoon said he was not aware of any impending closure. He did not leave his name and said a manager "was out making deliveries" and would call back later.

Facilities and Real Estate Services did not have further comment on what would replace Saladworks.

At least one food court spot has already closed. A manager at Nom Nom Ramen's Center City location said the food court location shut down "in the last month or so." No mention of the former West Philadelphia location exists on the restaurant's website.

In addition to the eateries, the Saturn Club Hair Salon at 3426 Sansom Street, located next to White Dog Cafe, will close on June 3, according to a post on the shop's Facebook page:

Datz did not comment on the Saturn Club's closing because it's not in a building Penn leases.

The closures announced on Thursday make for at least 11 local businesses that have closed over the past year, including Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, Doc Magrogan's Oyster House, Bridge Cafe and the Fresh Grocer — which has said it will continue to fight its impending eviction. (Another restaurant, Mad Mex, was closed indefinitely after health violations were cited by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.)

As for the future of the food court, Datz said, "FRES is working with a real estate broker to develop a modern food hall, an upgraded version of a food court populated by high-quality, small-format food and beverage operators."

No new tenants have been announced yet, but Datz said the "food hall" is scheduled to open in early 2018.