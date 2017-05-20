Football Penn football's recruiting class of 2021 hails from all over US Within the class, 30 new players represent 10 different states







Coach Ray Priore will have to find a new quarterback to replace Alek Torgersen, who recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons after not being drafted. Photo: Alex Fisher / The Daily Pennsylvanian

While finals were ending and seniors were preparing for their last goodbyes at graduation, the Penn football team began a new era by announcing the incoming class of 2021.

With 16 offensive players, 13 defensive players and a kicker, coach Ray Priore is addressing all sides of the ball with the new Quakers set to arrive in University City in August.

The 30 new players represent 10 different states; Texas leads the way, producing eight of the newest members of the Red and Blue. New Jersey and Georgia are tied for second at five players, while California and Massachusetts round out the top five at three players a piece.

“The opportunity to announce a new recruiting class is one of the best parts of a coach’s job,” said Priore in a statement on the Penn Athletics website. “It brings a refreshed sense of excitement knowing that these young men have chosen to spend the next four years as part of the Penn Football family and that they have recognized the tremendous commitment that exists between Penn and its student-athletes for not just their football careers but for the remainder of their lives.”

Two of the new Quakers will be transferring in from other institutions. Defensive end David Ryslik will be arriving in Philly after spending a year at UConn. Ryslik, from Freehold, New Jersey, played his high school football at the Peddie School in Hightstown, New Jersey, where he was given all-conference honors and named the best defensive end in the state.

The other transfer will be quarterback Nick Robinson. After spending time at the University of Georgia, Robinson will come in looking to compete for the starting job as graduating senior Alek Torgersen begins his career in the Atlanta Falcons organization. Last season at Saddlebrook CC, Robinson posted a 61% completion percentage and 16 touchdowns on his way to all-conference recognition.

One thing is certain: whoever earns the starting spot for the Quakers will have big shoes to fill. The only other rostered quarterback on the team has yet to see any varsity action in his career. By bringing in Robinson as well as another QB recruit in Ryan Glover, Priore and the rest of the coaching staff will be eager to see who comes out on top during camp.

The Quakers will be looking to get as much out of their new recruiting class as they can if they hope to win their third straight Ivy League championship. Important seniors like Torgersen, offensive linemen Nick Demes and Daniel Poulos, wide receiver Cam Countryman, kickers Jimmy Gammill and Aron Morgan and defensive lineman Corey Power will be graduating, among a host of other senior leaders on the team.

“We have scoured the country to find the ‘Ultimate Student-Athletes’ who have high goals both on the field and off,” said Priore on PennAthletics.com. “We are thrilled that Penn has earned the right to be their home and cannot wait for this outstanding group to join our family when camp opens.”