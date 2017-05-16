AD Grace Calhoun receives contract extension Calhoun set to continue working as Director of Athletics and Recreation through 2022







In Grace Calhoun's three years as Penn's AD, six Penn teams have won conference championships including two Ivy League championships from Penn women's basketball. Photo: Holden Mcginnis / The Daily Pennsylvanian

On Tuesday, Provost Vincent Prince announced in a Penn Athletics press release that Grace Calhoun’s contract as Penn’s Director of Athletics and Recreation would be extended to 2022.

“This extension testifies to Grace Calhoun’s extraordinary leadership over the past three years,” Price said. “I am confident that, in the years ahead, she will continue to advance Penn’s place at the forefront of university athletics and recreation programs around the world.”

As Penn’s athletic director (AD) since the summer of 2014, Calhoun has helped increase Penn’s competitiveness both athletically and academically. During her tenure, six Penn teams have won conference championships and Penn was ranked fourth in the NCAA’s most recent national Academic Progress Rate ranking.

Calhoun has also overseen the hiring of several new coaches during her time with the Quakers. Most recently, Calhoun announced the hiring of new volleyball head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley after previous head coach Kerry Carr resigned after 19 years with the program.

Before starting as the AD at Penn, Calhoun had extensive experience working in the Athletics Departments of several universities. At the time of her hire, Calhoun was the AD at Loyola of Chicago, and before that, she had been an associate AD at Indiana.

“I am humbled and honored to continue my service as the Director of Athletics and Recreation at Penn,” Calhoun said in the press release. “I look forward to leading Penn Athletics and Recreation to even higher levels of eminence in the future.”