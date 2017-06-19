Academics Four of the most interesting classes you can take at Penn this fall







Existential Despair (RELS256)

Taught by chair of the Department of Religious Studies Justin McDaniel, this course will engage those enrolled for a once-a-week class that lasts seven hours, from 5 p.m. to midnight. Students will spend the first five hours of each class reading and eating in silence, before going on to a "a very, very intense discussion," McDaniel said.

Unlike most Penn classes, RELS256 has no homework, computers or papers. Instead, 75 percent of grades will be determined by class participation.

Women and Incarceration (GSWS555)

This course is offered by the Gender, Sexuality and Women's Studies department with cross listings for nursing.

In the course, students will visit and speak to staff and inmates at the Philadelphia Women’s Jail. Seminar discussions will revolve around the topic of healthcare for incarcerated women and how the system can be improved. A large portion of the course will be a health education project that students have to design and implement.

Free Speech and Censorship (HIST133)

This course will explore the evolution of free speech and how it fits into the framework of democracy and individual liberty. After familiarizing themselves with the history of free speech, students will engage with more contemporary controversies such as "whether or not hate speech deserves the protection of the First Amendment "and "the distinction between art and pornography from the perspective of freedom of expression."

Students will read a variety of authors, as well as take advantage of resources in Philadelphia museums and Penn’s libraries.

The Sports Industry: Business and Legal Aspects (LGST207)

This course examines the business of sports from the intercollegiate level to the Olympic stage. Students will learn about the history of the sports business, diversity in sports and labor matters surrounding athlete compensation. Recommended readings include Sports Illustrated, USA Today, SportsBusiness Journal and The NCAA News.