Who is performing at each Ivy League school's spring concert?







Photo: Julio Sosa / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Though they go by different names, spring concerts are an annual tradition at all the Ivy League schools.

One of the first of these concerts this year, Penn's Spring Fling featured Zedd and Tinashe for a rainy show in Penn Park on Friday. Here's a look at which performers the other Ivies are bringing to campus for their springtime festivities.

Brown University

Brown University’s Spring Weekend will feature Young Thug, Princess Nokia, Empress Of, Erykah Badu, AlunaGeorge and Cherry Glazerr on April 28 and 29. Young Thug announced he would be coming to Brown on April 28 in a Facebook event in February, a month before the Brown Concert Agency officially announced the lineup at its annual release party.

Young Thug headlined the Social Planning and Event's Commitee to Represent Undergraduate Minorities and Graduate and Professional Student Assembly's spring concert at Penn earlier this month, and Princess Nokia performed on campus last October for SPEC-TRUM's fall concert.

Columbia University

Columbia’s annual spring festival, Bacchanal, welcomed its first female headliner, Aluna Francis. She is the lead vocalist for the electronic duo AlunaGeorge. D.R.A.M, Mykki Blanco, Almand and student opener Thou Shalt Not also performed at Bacchanal on April 8.

AlunaGeorge performed at Penn for Skimmerfest in 2015, and D.R.A.M. headlined SPEC-TRUM's 2016 fall concert.

Cornell University

Electronic group Big Gigantic and indie-pop band MisterWives will headline Cornell’s Slope Day on May 11. Brasstracks, a producer group that produced Chance The Rapper’s “No Problem,” will be opening for the co-headliners. Slope Day events are free for all Cornell students.

Dartmouth College

Dartmouth’s Green Key weekend performers won’t be announced until May 1, Dartmouth Programming Board Events Director Daiana Petrova said. Last year, Dartmouth brought Cash Cash, Dan + Shay and Raury for Green Key.

Harvard University

Harvard hosted Electronic DJ and Producer Tiësto for Yardfest this past Friday. Student artists Hello Cleveland and Kyle Ray opened the concert after winning the Harvard College Events Board's March competition for the two opening spots. Tiësto headlined Penn's Spring Fling concert in 2012.

Princeton University

Princeton’s Lawnparties will feature R&B artist and rapper Jeremih as the headliner on May 7. The show will open with a performance by J.I.D., a rapper from Atlanta who recently signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville music label and speaks openly about trying to break the musical stereotypes about the city.

Jeremih performed at SPEC-TRUM's fall concert in 2014.

Yale University

Yale’s Spring Fling concert on April 29 will be co-headlined by pop star JoJo and Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. American EDM artist DJ Deorro will close out the show. Tory Lanez performed at SPEC-TRUM's fall concert in 2015.

Which school do you think has the best artists for its spring concert? Let us know in the comments below.