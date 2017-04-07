UNC determines football player did not violate school policy in sexual assault case







The Equal Opportunity and Compliance Office at The University of North Carolina concluded that university football player Allen Artis who was accused of sexual assault last year did not violate university policy, The Daily Tar Heel reported.

In March of last year, UNC sophomore Delaney Robinson filed a report saying she was sexually assaulted by Artis on Feb 14, 2016.

Robinson's lawyer Denise Branch said the initial investigation conducted by the UNC Department of Public Safety was inadequate and filled with errors.

Robinson said in a written statement to The Daily Tar Heel that she saw a recorded interview between DPS, Artis and his friend in which the officers told Artis 'Don’t sweat it, just keep on living your life and playing football.'

"We are deeply committed to the safety and well-being of our students, and we take every allegation and investigation of sexual assault seriously," Vice Chancellor of University Communications at UNC Joel Curran said in a statement to The Daily Tar Heel. "We also take seriously the rights of the reporting party and the responding party to receive a fair investigation."

Robinson and her lawyer plan to appeal the University's decision.