Princeton Hidden Minority Council will hold a week to raise awareness of first-generation low-income students







The Princeton Hidden Minority Council is holding a week of awareness for first-generation, low-income college students between April 3 and April 7, The Daily Princetonian reported. This week — called "FLI [first-generation low-income] is Fly" — aims to highlight issues that FGLI students face.

“We wanted to start conversations about socioeconomic class on campus, because it’s a topic that often is stigmatized,” Princeton junior and council Co-Chair My Bui told The Daily Princetonian.

The week consists of informational events, kicking off with an ice cream social on Monday, a resource fair on Tuesday, followed by an open house and graduate mixer on Wednesday and concluding with an FLI capstone dinner on Thursday.

Penn also has similar initiatives — the on-campus organization “Penn First” was founded to build a community for first-generation and low-income students in 2015.

“There is a stigma on campus with saying you are a low-income or first-generation student, but we want Penn First to be a safe space,” 2016 College graduate and co-founder Sam Trinh said to The Daily Pennsylvanian.

