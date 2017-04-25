Politics Penn's tax contributions to Philadelphia are being called into question — and this isn't the first time







Penn administrators and government officials seem to disagree on whether the University pays its fair share of taxes.

Penn qualifies for an estimated $30.6 million of non-profit property tax exemptions per year, but now these exemptions are being called into question.

In late March, the Philadelphia Office of Property Assessment announced that it is reevaluating the city’s “commercial, industrial, and institutional properties,” for the 2018 tax year . Penn — among other non-profit organizations, including charitable hospitals, sports teams and churches — came under particular scrutiny, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Penn’s Director of Media Relations Ron Ozio said Penn does not expect the OPA’s reevaluations to alter the non-profit status of University properties.

“We are working with OPA to address routine audits of exemption status at a number of Penn-owned properties,” Ozio said in an email statement. “These audits appear to be a new initiative by OPA. We do not expect any significant changes in the tax status of these properties as a result of the audits.”

Ozio wrote in the statement that the University pays over $2.2 million in real estate taxes each year.

“The University pays taxes on any property it owns that is leased for commercial use (e.g., Starbucks or CVS stores leasing space in University buildings),” he added.

Graphic | Design Associate Sabine Nix

As the city’s largest employer, Penn also generates $136 million from wage taxes that its employees pay, according to the Penn Almanac. The Almanac also reported that Penn invests $1 million and $800,000 in the Netter Center for Community Partnership and Penn Alexander School .

This new tax assessment by the OPA is not the first time that Penn’s tax contributions have been called in question.

In 2013, the City Council passed a resolution asking that “mega-nonprofits” receiving tax exemptions, such as Penn, join the city’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes program. Under PILOT, nonprofit organizations would volunteer a sum of their earnings to the City of Philadelphia. Penn did not respond to this resolution.

Philadelphia Mayor and former Penn professor Jim Kenney, as well as Philadelphia Councilwoman Helen Gym, a 1993 College graduate and former Daily Pennsylvanian editor, have said that they think Penn ought to contribute more to the city.

During their 2015 campaigns, both public officials said they would urge the University and other large non-profits to participate in PILOT.

Penn Law School professor Wendell Pritchett said actions like Kenney’s, Gym’s and the OPA’s are “nothing new.”

Pritchett, a former member of the School Reform Commission, said cities always try to solicit more revenue from large institutions such as Penn.

“It is probable that Kenney administration has tried to ramp up efforts [to collect revenue],” Pritchett said. “But the city always has revenue struggles, and so they’re always looking to get the full amount of revenue they’re supposed to get.”