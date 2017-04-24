Racist and anti-Semitic flyers posted across campus, sparking student outcry







Flyers that include phrases like "stop the blacks" and "join your local Nazis" were posted around campus in recent days, raising questions about the motive and identity of their creator.

The Twitter account, @Illegal_Aryan, took credit for the signs, saying in an April 22 tweet that included pictures of the flyers, "Hey UPenn- Saaaaaaay N----R! #dayoftheflyer."

The account, which has 406 followers, features a bio that reads, "I'm a good boy, I didn't do anything." It also links to The Daily Stormer, a site that regularly propagates white supremacist material.

In addition to the posters, green flags for the fictional country "Kekistan" have been sighted as well. The flags are related to a meme on 4chan's /pol/ board, a thread focusing on politics that has been credited for the surge in memes and viral online content associated with the alt-right.

College freshman Justin Horn said he is “angry and scared” about what the ideology behind the signs represents, especially on Penn's campus, but doesn't believe they can be removed because, despite their hateful content, they still fall under the realm of free speech.

When asked about Penn's stance toward removing the flyers, a spokesperson for Facilities and Real Estate Services referred to the University's Guidelines on Open Expression.

According to the policy, "The content of student speech or expression is not by itself a basis for disciplinary action" and "No posters shall be prohibited or restricted solely on the basis of their content, except when they may violate other applicable laws or regulations."

The Division of Public Safety was not immediately available for comment on the content of the posters.

This is a developing story and was last updated on Monday, April 24 at 5:45 p.m. Check back for updates.