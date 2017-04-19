Philadelphia New Museum of the American Revolution opens doors on the anniversary of Revolutionary War — and Biden gives keynote







After over a decade of planning and $120 million for construction costs, the Museum of the American Revolution finally opens its doors today, the 242nd anniversary of the beginning of the Revolutionary War, in Philadelphia’s historic district, according to CBS Philly.

The museum is 118,000 square feet on 3rd and Chestnut streets, according to 6abc. Its opening ceremony, which began at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and ended in the outdoor plaza of the museum, featured a keynote address by former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden was named a Penn professor earlier this year and will lead the new Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

The museum will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — with extended hours over the summer — and tickets, which are valid over a two-day period, cost $19 for adults over 19 years old. It will feature four exhibits: the Road to Independence, the Darkest Hour, a Revolutionary War and a New Nation.

These exhibits “will be full of immersive video, elaborate digital displays, life-size dioramas featuring Washington, Oneida Indians, African Americans, and women,” according to philly.com. The focus, however, will be on the Burk’s Valley Forge Historical Society collection, which consists of over 3,000 artifacts, including one of Washington’s tents.