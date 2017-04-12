Four Penn professors among select few granted prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship







Photo: Julio Sosa / The Daily Pennsylvanian

After being approved by The Board of Trustees of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation, 173 Guggenheim Fellowships were awarded on April 6 to a diverse group of scholars, artists, and scientists from the United States and Canada.

There were almost 3,000 applicants in the Foundation’s 93rd competition, and the successful applicants were chosen due to their prior achievement and exceptional promise, the Foundation said in a press release.

Out of the 173 Fellows, four are Penn faculty: History of Science professor Robert Aronowitz, English professor Rita Copeland, chemistry professor Daniel J. Mindiola, and history professor Daniel K. Richter.

According to the Asheville Citizen-Times, each fellow will receive $50,000 to fund their work.

The press release said the Fellowship supports a wide variety of backgrounds, academic disciplines, and achievements. There are 49 scholarly disciplines and artistic fields, 64 academic institutions, 27 states and the District of Columbia, and three Canadian provinces in total that have representation in the 2017 class of Fellows. 68 of the Fellows do not have an academic affiliation. The faculty age range is also wide, going from 27 to 79.

The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation was established in 1925. Since then, it has granted more than $350 million in Fellowships to over 18,000 individuals, according to the LA Times.