Joe Biden will speak at Harvard's Class Day ceremony this year







Photo: Ananya Chandra / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak to Harvard University’s Class Day, an annual ceremony for seniors the day before commencement, Harvard announced Wednesday.

“I am honored to be invited to be a part of this special day at Harvard,” Biden said in a statement to Harvard Magazine. “Today’s generation of students is the most engaged, the most tolerant, and the best educated in the history of the United States of America.”

Biden was chosen to speak by a committee of senior class marshals that has selected the Class Day speaker since 1968. Students on the committee said that his career of public service has been inspirational, according to CBS Boston.

Actor Rashida Jones addressed the senior class on Class Day last year. This year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will deliver the commencement address to Harvard’s graduating class the day after Class Day.

This year, Biden visited Penn’s campus on multiple occasions: after Penn announced that Biden would become a Penn professor, he participated in a panel discussion addressing Penn’s community at the end of February, and he engaged in a question and answer conversation with Penn President Amy Gutmann in a wide range of issues at the end of March.