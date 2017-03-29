Crime Philadelphia Teenage boy shot near Temple University







A 17-year old boy was shot near Temple University Tuesday afternoon. Despite police barricading a suspect in an apartment, the suspect escaped and is still at large.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was shot in the hip, according to NBC. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and is currently listed as being in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the suspect ran into an apartment building on North 17th Street, and officers were called to the scene to create the barricade. The Duckrey School, a local elementary school on 1501 Diamond Street, was also placed under lockdown.

The barricade was lifted this morning after police cleared the building and found a gun near the property. The suspect was not apprehended and police have not released any identifying details.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 72 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year, a 14 percent increase from the same date in 2016.

Last Tuesday, 13-year-old Khiseer Davis-Papther was shot in the head inside a restaurant in Tioga-Nicetown, 6abc reported. After being rushed to Temple University Hospital, he died from his injuries.