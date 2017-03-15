Reporter's Notebook: Philadelphians enjoy 'Spontaneous Snowshoeing' right by Penn's campus







After the snowstorm hit Philadelphia on Monday night, the local chapter of the Sierra Club seized the opportunity to organize "Spontaneous Snowshoeing" at the Woodlands Cemetery, located just a few blocks from Penn’s campus.

Though I wasn’t feeling my best this Wednesday, I wasn’t going to miss an opportunity to snowshoe in the middle of a city. My expectations were high. I had been watching the snow fall from the window by a desk in Huntsman Hall for hours, and it seemed like the ideal climate for a John Muir-inspired adventure.

My enthusiasm got the best of me — I was almost run over when I jaywalked past Baltimore Avenue and was reprimanded by more than one driver terrified by my recklessness on the slippery roads.

Upon arrival, I was greeted by Emma Max, program and operations coordinator at the Woodlands Cemetery.

“The Woodlands has a history of doing quirky, spontaneous programming,” Max said. “We try to run the cemetery like an open park as much as possible, but this is our first winter specific event.”

The Woodlands Cemetery was once part of botanist and plant collector William Hamilton’s estate and was established during the American Revolution, Max said. The estate was purchased in 1840 by local investors, who transformed the grounds into the cemetery that stands today.

There is something slightly jarring about strapping on snowshoes and trekking through a cemetery. I walked over graves for about an hour, but with such few inches of snow on the ground, it was a stretch from the rugged terrain for which snowshoes were designed.

While the location choice may have been a bit grim, the event brought together a diverse group of people.

Some participants had registered online for the event, while others were merely passing by and had been drawn in by the sign outside the cemetery encouraging Philadelphians to enjoy the outdoors and try snowshoeing.

Director of Woodlands Cemetery Jessica Bomber has been with the organization for five years. “It is a very special place, and I love working with Woodlands. I do a lot of big picture planning, trying to focus on our desire to engage with the community and plan fun events.”

The idea for the snowshoeing event was initiated by Amy Kwasnicki, a local Sierra Club outings leader who has been a member of the organization for 10 years. She worked with the GirlScoutsprior to working with the Sierra Club directly about two years ago.

“Honestly, I joined because I needed a calendar to keep track of the Sierra Club events, and I figured that was something I could help with,” Kwasnicki said. “The Sierra Club has grown significantly in recent years, particularly in their commitment to diversity in the outdoors and making sure everyone feels comfortable in public lands and public spaces.”

Though the event may not have been the intense trek I expected, it was a refreshing alternative to dinner and a movie on a snowy day.