Perry World House is bringing three national security experts to campus







Photo: Giovanna Paz / The Daily Pennsylvanian

In one of Perry World House’s newest programs, students can meet one-on-one with former leaders in nuclear nonproliferation, peace building and human rights.

National security experts Bonnie Jenkins, Tarun Chhabra and Bathsheba Nell Crocker will be coming to campus this semester as the first members of the Perry World House and Brookings Institution joint Visiting Fellows Program.

Perry World House Director Bill Burke-White said the fellowships will last three to six months, during which fellows will spend approximately two days per week at Penn. The Perry World House will hold events and lectures so that fellows may interact with students, and the fellows will visit classes relevant to their areas of expertise.

Burke-White said fellows in the program will “connect Penn to global policy challenges.”

Jenkins worked for the U.S. Department of State as the coordinator for threat reduction programs in the Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation. Chhabra has worked for the National Security Council as both a director for strategic planning and a director for human rights and national security, according to a press release. Sheba has held various leadership positions at the U.S. Department of State, including assistant secretary of state for international organization affairs and senior adviser to the secretary of state.

“The fellows work closely with students and faculty, informing scholarly research and helping advance students career prospects,” Burke-White said.

Last Thursday, Crocker gave a talk at Perry World House, where she discussed Brexit and its future implications.

Wharton junior Hanxiao Feng said that, as an international student, she is interested in learning about U.S. foreign policy from the perspectives of people who have practical experience with national security.

Burke-White added that it was “perfect timing” to bring these fellows to Penn’s campus after the transition between presidential administrations, as there was significant turnover among senior officials and some parts of the national government may face budget cuts.