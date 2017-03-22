Swimming Mark Andrew is Penn men's swimming's last man standing as he prepares for NCAAs Sophomore to compete against nation's best in 400 IM







As the last man alive for Penn men's swimming, sophomore Mark Andrew will certainly be all smiles this weekend if he can crack the podium in the 400-IM at the NCAA Championships. Photo: Ananya Chandra / The Daily Pennsylvanian

As a swimmer whose specialty is one of the most notoriously grueling events in the sport, Mark Andrew began his collegiate career last winter with fearless expectations for himself and a determined intent to satisfy this challenging set of personal goals.

This spring — over a year later — his tenacity for success in the pool has only intensified.

“I spent the summer here training for Olympic Trials, working all summer to get ready for the season,” Andrew said. “I got a lot of good work in, and I’ll need it because the goal is to compete at the national level, to be one of the top guys in the country.”

Andrew’s goal is not only within sight; the opportunity to swim towards it is within hours. Friday morning, Andrew will begin competition in the NCAA Division I Championship meet held at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.

Andrew will start off the championship meet with preliminary races for the 400-meter individual medley — a torturous combination of butterfly, back, breast, and freestyle strokes — against 27 opponents from around the country. His seasonal best time of 3:43.28 places him as the 18th seed.

“My individual goal is to reach top four in the NCAAs,” Andrew said.

If his performance in the Ivy League Championships is any indication of what we can expect from him this weekend, it wouldn’t be outlandish to assume that this particular individual goal is well within his reach.

This past season, Andrews became a two-time Ivy League champion in both the 200 and 400-meter IM — an impressive performance consistent with his rate of improvement so far at Penn.

“His goal should be to race with the big boys, to be a first team All-American,” coach Mike Schnur says of Andrew’s promising potential.

As the sole Penn representative at the NCAA championship, Andrew will take to the pool with both the support and pressure of a hopeful team behind him, opening the floodgates to a thrilling career only just beginning.

If his placements and times in comparison to other heats over the next two days are victorious, we will see him advance to the final heats later; if he’s fast enough to make it there, he’ll be “racing with the big boys” on Saturday, making his coach and teammates proud.