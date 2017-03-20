Academics How to use Penn Course Review's new 'Course Cart' feature







Penn Labs has rolled out their newest Penn Course Review feature, Course Cart, which allows users to view “at-a-glance statistics” for a group of selected courses for the next semester.

The feature combines all of the scores of selected courses into a single number for each ratings category.

Students start by searching for a course by name, number, or department. Once they find and select their desired course and instructor, they can add it to their cart with the “Add to My Cart” button, located under the most recent average statistics bar.

After selecting all of the preferred courses, users can access their Course Cart by clicking on the shopping cart icon, located next to the course search bar. From there, students can see the total course quality, instructor, workload and difficulty rating for their curated semester. Students can also add and drop classes from their cart and analyze different course combinations without navigating away from the Course Cart page.

Penn Labs is still experiencing difficulty with Course Cart on certain internet browsers. The add to cart button does not always show up when using Safari, which blocks users from selecting their courses and instructors. While they iron out the kinks with the feature, Penn Labs and the Penn Course Review suggest that users use Google Chrome in order to properly use Course Cart.

