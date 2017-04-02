Northwestern will not take disciplinary action against fraternities after drugging and assault allegations







Madcoerboy / CC 2.0 In a statement to the DP, University spokesperson Stephen MacCarthy said that if placed in a similar situation as Northwestern, Penn would value the privacy of the alleged perpetrators when determining what information to release to the public.

Northwestern University announced that it will not take disciplinary action against Sigma Alpha Epsilon and another unspecified fraternity after allegations of the use of a date rape drug and sexual assault at the two houses, The Daily Northwestern reported Thursday.

The allegations were first reported by The Daily Northwestern on Feb. 6. The University sent an email to the student body stating that four female students were possibly given a date rape drug at the SAE house on Jan. 21. The email also indicated that two of these students believed they had been sexually assaulted.

In the email notification, the Chief of Police Bruce Lewis reportedly said the University also received an anonymous report on Feb. 3 that another female student had been sexually assaulted at a different, unnamed fraternity the night before. This assault may also have included the use of a date rape drug.

After these incidents were reported in February, the Interfraternity Council executive board, as well as chapter presidents, moved to indefinitely suspend all social events and look at the Council's risk management policies.

According to The Daily Northwestern, Vice President of Student Affairs Patricia Telles-Irvin wrote in email on Thursday that even though University will not take action against these specific allegations, they will look into the SAE chapter's other possible violations of the Student Code of Conduct discovered during the initial investigation.

As for the second, unnamed fraternity, Telles-Irvin that there will be no further investigation.

The Daily Pennsylvanian reported earlier this month that although Northwestern choose to name SAE in their investigation, Penn would likely have taken different steps with respect to accused organizations' privacy.

"All parties to a complaint have privacy interests of which we are respectful," University Spokesperson Stephen MacCarthy said in an email.