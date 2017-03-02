Penn cancer center forms research partnership with Incyte pharmaceutical company







Photo: Zach Sheldon / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Incyte Corporation, a pharmaceutical company, is entering into a multi-year research partnership with the Abramson Cancer Center at Penn.

The program is aimed at understanding the relationship between cancer tumors and the infiltration of immune cells with the ultimate goal of developing new cancer drugs, said an Investopedia article. The partnership will involve a clinical immunotherapy program using bioinformatics, which analyzes complex biological data like genetic codes.

Incyte will contribute an undisclosed amount of funding to these research programs, and they could potentially conduct also grant-funded research with Penn in other areas, according to CenterWatch.

“Incyte and Abramson are mutually committed to the advancement of science and improving the lives of patients with cancer. This alliance will allow us to mobilize two groups of leading scientists toward the collective goal of advancing the field of immunotherapy,” Reid Huber, Chief Scientific Officer at Incyte told Drug Discovery and Development Magazine. “We are excited for the opportunity to partner with the world-class researchers at Abramson and investigate new avenues for the treatment of patients with cancer.”