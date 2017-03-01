Politics Jon Hunstman Jr. is reportedly in the running for U.S. ambassador to Russia







Huntsman is also the son of 1959 Wharton graduate Jon Huntsman, Sr., the namesake of Huntsman Hall. Photo: Joy Lee / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Former Utah governor and 1987 College Graduate Jon Huntsman Jr. is "in talks to serve as U.S. ambassador to Russia," according to CNN.

Huntsman previously served as ambassador to China under the Obama administration.

The son of 1959 Wharton Graduate Jon Huntsman Sr., Huntsman was last seen on campus two weeks ago when he gave a talk at Huntsman Hall, named after his father. The former ambassador spoke about his vision for future U.S. foreign relations, and pointed out that “neither Trump nor Pence has visited" China.

In his remarks Huntsman also criticized President Donald Trump’s phone call with the President of Taiwan prior to his inauguration.

The criticism isn't isolated. Huntsman called for Trump to drop out of the race after the Access Hollywood tapes were released in which Trump made lewd comments about women.

Despite this history, an anonymous senior administration official told CNN that Huntsman has been in touch with “Trump’s top advisors and possibly Trump himself”.

Huntsman is not entirely unfamiliar to the Trump administration, however. His name had shown up in earlier discussions of potential secretary of state nominees.

A Huntsman spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment from CNN.