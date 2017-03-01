Crime Disorderly conduct at Bobby's Burgers and throwing shopping carts at Fresh Grocer







Assault (Stalking): Confidential

Assault

Feb. 22: At 10:42 p.m. on the 4000 block of Sansom Street, an unaffiliated man driving a vehicle was seen hitting 3 parked vehicles on Sansom. He then tried to flee and almost ran into a police officer. The suspect was arrested.

Auto Theft

Feb. 19: An unaffiliated woman reported that her car was stolen on the 400 block of S. 41st Street and recovered it before she reported it through the location-tracking technology in the car.

Burglary

Feb. 18: At 12:50 p.m. at 313 41st St., an affiliated woman reported that a stranger had entered her apartment and taken personal items. There were no signs of forced entry.

Disorderly Conduct

Feb. 22: At 5:36 p.m. at Bobby’s Burger Palace, an unaffiliated man was yelling and cursing at another man, and a crowd started to form around their fight. He had two cutting instruments on him at the time. The suspect was arrested.

DUI

Feb. 22: This event is connected with the assault that occurred on the same day. At 4:18 p.m. on the 4000 block of Sansom Street, an unaffiliated man driving a vehicle was seen hitting three parked vehicles on Sansom. He then tried to flee and almost ran into a police officer. Upon further investigation, the suspect was found to smell of alcohol, have slurred speech and have difficulty maintaining his balance. The suspect was arrested.

Fraud

Feb. 18: At 1:04 p.m. at Santander Bank, an unaffiliated female tried to cash a fraudulent check with fake identification. She was arrested.

Feb. 22: At 9:10 p.m. at Mad Mex located at 3420 Moravian Ct., somebody left the restaurant without paying.

Other Assault

Feb. 19: At 6:32 a.m. at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, an affiliated woman reported that a suspect made threats over the phone to harm the hospital and its occupants.

Other Offense

Feb. 18: At 7:48 p.m. at the intersection of 40th and Walnut Streets, an unaffiliated man was seen driving through a red light. Upon investigation, he was found to have an outstanding warrant. The suspect was arrested.

Feb. 19: At 4:28 a.m. on the 4000 block of Pine Street, an unaffiliated man was found to have an active warrant. The suspect was arrested.

Feb. 23: At 11:08 a.m. at Unit block S. 40th Street, police saw an unaffiliated man with a marijuana cigarette in his mouth. The suspect was cited and released.

Public Drunkenness

Feb. 19: At 4:24 p.m. at 4000 Irving St., an unaffiliated man was seen on the highway unable to maintain his balance and sometimes falling. It was discovered that he had taken narcotics and/or alcohol. The suspect was arrested.

Feb. 19: At 1:23 a.m. on the 4000 block of Walnut Street, an affiliated man was investigated for obstructing an investigation. He was found to have glassy, bloodshot eyes and was underage for drinking alcohol. The suspect received a citation.

Feb. 23: At 11:27 a.m. on the Unit block S. 40th Street, an unaffiliated man was interfering with the police. When they directed him to leave the area, he refused. He was found to have a strong stench of alcohol on his breath, blood shot eyes and unsteady feet. The suspect was arrested.

Vandalism

Feb. 18: At 8:29 a.m. at Fresh Grocer, witnesses saw a man throw a shopping cart at the front doors of the building, breaking two windows.

Theft from Building: 2

Bike Theft: 3