Administration Politics Joe Biden receives humanitarian award, gives shout-out to granddaughter Naomi







At an event on Monday at the University of Delaware, Biden noted that the Biden Domestic Policy Institute would be nonpartisan. Photo: File Photo / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Former Vice President Joe Biden received the HELP HERO Humanitarian Award on Thursday, March 16.

The award was presented by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to recognize Biden’s advocacy for survivors of sexual assault, survivors of domestic violence and veterans, according to an NBC report.

Upon being honored with the award, Biden said, “If my mother were here, she’d think you were talking about my sister or my brother. If my dad were here, he would have believed it.”

He then mentioned his granddaughter, 2016 College graduate Naomi Biden, and called her up to the stage.

“She recently graduated from Penn, and I talked her into coming [to New York], and she’s embarrassed,” Biden said, before Naomi Biden entered and hugged her grandfather.

HELP USA also recognized former Penn President Dr. Judith Rodin for her advocacy work.

“It’s an honor to be honored with Judith Rodin, who is an old friend and a great, great President of the University of Pennsylvania, where we became friends, and the Rockefeller Foundation,” Biden said.

Biden can add this award to his impressive collection, which also includes the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Penn President Amy Gutmann was present when Biden received the nation’s highest civilian honor.