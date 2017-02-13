Basketball Aghayere named Ivy Player of the Week after stellar weekend Sophomore led the team with 33 points







Sophomore Princess Aghayere led the Quakers with 33 points this weekend, including a career high 21 against Columbia. Photo: Griff Fitzsimmons / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Penn women's basketball's Princess Aghayere just had the best weekend of her career, and now she has the hardware to prove it.

The sophomore from Reston, Va., was named Ivy League Player of the Week for her tremendous efforts in propelling the Quakers to wins over Columbia and Cornell. Her 33 points this weekend led the team accounted for over a fourth of Penn's points against the two opponents.

Against Columbia, the forward had a career night, shooting 82% from the field to lead the team with 21 points, besting her previous record of 13 points, and adding six rebound en route to a 64-54 win for the Red and Blue (14-6, 7-0 Ivy). Aghayere's efforts were especially crucial in the second quarter, where the Quakers scored 21 points and opened up an 18 point lead by the half.

In Saturday's game against Cornell, Aghayere stepped up again, tallying 12 points to go along with four rebounds, an assist and a steal in just 18 minutes as the Quakers went on to win 61-55. She played a big role in yet another second quarter run, scoring six points within the last four minutes of the half.

This award is the first career award for Aghayere, who is in the midst of a breakout season. As one of Penn's first players off the bench, the forward is averaging 5.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game despite only playing 12.5 minutes per game. She also leads the team in field goal percentage (minimum 20 shots) at 55%.