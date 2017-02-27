Basketball Lacrosse Four Quakers earn Ivy Player of the Week honors Men's lacrosse's Junkin, women's basketball's Nwokedi, and women's lacrosse's Condon and Brown take home awards







Alex Condon, Michelle Nwokedi, Reed Junkin and Britt Brown (clockwise) all earned Ivy honors after having big weeks for the Quakers. Photo: Alex Fisher , Davide Zhou, Pranay Vemulamada / The Daily Pennsylvanian

It was a huge weekend for some of Penn Athletics' brightest stars, as four student-athletes donning the Red and Blue took home Ivy League Player of the Week awards.

Junior midfielder Alex Condon and senior goalie Britt Brown took home co-Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week awards respectively for Penn women's lacrosse, while the men's team had sophomore goalie Reed Junkin receive the same award as Brown and junior forward Michelle Nwokedi received a co-Player of the Week award for women's basketball.

Condon picked up her award in dazzling fashion, scoring eight goals on just nine shots in Penn's 10-7 win over Johns Hopkins, a total which was enough to beat the Blue Jays on its own thanks to Brown's strong performance in net. Brown made 16 saves in the game, and leads the nation in saves per game and save percentage.

On the men's side, Junkin also made 16 saves, in a thrilling 11-10 upset of No. 6 Virginia, a win that vaulted the Quakers from No. 17 to No. 8 in the national rankings.

On the basketball court, Nwokedi notched a pair of double-doubles and totaled 39 points and 20 rebounds over the weekend, helping the Quakers pick up a pair of wins. Nwokedi eclipsed the 1,000 career points mark in the first game, so the weekly award is just a small piece of a very memorable weekend for the star forward.

Of course, all four of these student-athletes play for teams with very high aspirations, so none of them will be content to rest on their laurels as we near Spring Break.