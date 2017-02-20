Basketball Betley's efforts earn him co-Ivy League Rookie of the Week and co-Big 5 Player of the Week Penn men's basketball's newest star scored 40 points over two games







Freshman Ryan Betley had the best weekend of his young Penn men's basketball career Photo: Ilana Wurman / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Freshman Ryan Betley is currently playing the best basketball of his young career, and by no coincidence at all, Penn is enjoying its best stretch of the season.

The Quakers have risen from the ashes in the Ivy League postseason picture, climbing from the conference’s cellar to a tie for fourth place with Columbia. They have won their past four games, including two last weekend against Brown and Yale.

Keying the Red and Blue in those victories was Betley, who recorded a career-high 28 points while knocking down six three-pointers in the win at Brown. To follow that breakout performance, Betley contributed 12 points to go along with three assists and two steals in a huge upset of third-place Yale.

As a reward for the sharpshooting guard’s efforts, he was named Ivy League Rookie of the Week for the first time. However, the accolades don’t stop there. Betley’s play has registered outside the conference, garnering him Big 5 Player of the Week as well.

In order for the Quakers to continue their improbable run towards the postseason, they’ll need Betley to keep playing at his best. That playoff run continues this weekend when Penn hits the road again, heading to Cornell and Columbia. At this point in the season, every game is a must-win, so the Red and Blue will need their star guard to replicate his efforts of the past weekend. In other words, they’ll need their freshman to continue playing like a senior.