Friends and family of 2015 Penn graduate raise money to help after skiing accident







2015 College graduate Jennifer Retzer suffered a traumatic brain injury while skiing in Vermont last Saturday.

She was found unresponsive and quickly medevaced to a hospital with injuries to her head and spine. Retzer is currently in a coma, but her vital signs have remained stable. Her medical team is working to optimize her nutritional intake and aid in her recovery.

Retzer majored in Psychology and was on the varsity Women’s Softball team. She was also a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. After graduating, Retzer moved to New York City to pursue a career at Guggenheim Partners according to her QuakerNet page.

Penn Athletics posted Friday on Facebook asking "[the] Quaker family [to] send good thoughts to Jen, her family and the Penn Softball community as she begins her road to recovery."

Her friend and family have created a Facebook page entitled Jen’s Road to Recovery, where dozens have posted pictures and encouraging notes.

Retzer's uncle has also created a fundraising page to help with medical costs and allow her family to focus their attention on her recovery and rehabilitation.