1948 Wharton graduate who served as attorney for Bush v. Gore lawsuit has died







Murray Greenberg, a 1948 Wharton graduate, served as first assistant county attorney for Miami-Dade County during the 2000 election recount and Bush v. Gore lawsuit. He died on Dec. 31 at 73, and passed away after a long battle with lymphoma, according to the Miami Herald.

Greenberg had worked in Miami-Dade County for 33 years, first as first assistant county attorney before earning the title county attorney. He was considered a source of authority on the County Charter, which he helped shape.

Greenberg is remembered by his colleagues for his work ethic and distinct character.

“He was a ferocious advocate for the public interest,” Greenberg’s long-time coworker County Attorney Bob Ginsburg told the Herald. “Murray was unequivocal in his opinions even when it wasn’t what I wanted to hear. His personality was unique, including his witty sense of humor.”

Wifredo Ferrer, a 1990 Wharton graduate who worked under Greenberg, told the Herald that the fellow Wharton graduate had been “my friend, my confidante and my mentor.”

The Greenberg family asked for donations to be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in his memory.

The Herald reported that Greenberg also attend Penn Law, but his Quakernet page only lists him as a Wharton graduate.