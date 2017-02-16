Academics Madeleine Albright to speak at Penn







Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and former National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley will be hosting a discussion on “A New Approach to the Middle East” at the Perry World House on March 1 from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m.

The event is one in a series of discussions held at schools affiliated with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, a nonprofit journalism organization that sponsors several reporting projects on the Middle East. The discussion at Penn will be moderated by Jon Sawyer, the executive director of the Pulitzer Center.

Albright and Hadley served as co-chairs of the Atlantic Council’s Middle East Strategy Task Force, a two-year initiative that dealt with using the resources of the Middle East to generate new policy solutions to government failure, civil wars and extremist violence.

The task force resulted in a final report from Albright and Hadley that proposed a “paradigm shift in how the international community and the Middle East interact," according to the Atlantic Council. The report presented solutions to crises in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Libya and outlined “a pragmatic and actionable long-term strategy” that focused on mobilizing the region’s people. The discussion will focus primarily on the findings of the report.

In addition to their stop at Penn, Albright and Hadley will also be talking to high school students from the Science Leadership Academy during a discussion at the Franklin Institute.