Crime Multiple cars damaged, including Penn Police cruiser, after midday collision near 40th and Sansom







Around 3:30 p.m., a van collided with multiple cars parked near the intersection of 40th and Sansom streets. Photo: Carson Kahoe / The Daily Pennsylvanian

A van nearly struck a Penn Police officer with close to the intersection of 40th and Sansom streets around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The van's driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, eyewitnesses said.

"It's an open investigation," said a Penn Police official, who did not give his name. "Somebody will get locked up for driving under the influence."

Other bystanders said the driver, whose identity has not yet been officially released, nearly hit an officer and, in the process, damaged at least two other vehicles parked along Sansom Street, before ramming into a telephone pole. Down the stretch of Sansom Street west of 40th, three different vehicles had scrape marks.

Carson Kahoe | The Daily Pennsylvanian

The Division of Public Safety headquarters are located at 4040 Chestnut Street. Some police cruisers are generally stationed south of the office, on that block of Sansom Street where the crash occurred.

"This incident is still be investigated, so at this point we cannot confirm the cause of the accident," a spokesperson for DPS said in a statement.

Penn Police blocked off Sansom Street to vehicular traffic with a police crusier and other barriers.

Carson Kahoe | The Daily Pennsylvanian

Lauren Feiner, a College senior and former Editor-In-Chief of The Daily Pennsylvanian, heard the crash from her apartment on Sansom along with her roommates.

"We heard what sounded like a car coming down the street quickly, crashing into something, and then sounding like it backed up back into whatever it crashed into," she said. By the time she looked outside, a crowd of police officers had assembled on Sansom and was running toward 41st Street.

This is a developing story that was last updated on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m. Check back for updates.