Cracks in Market-Frankfort Line cars cause delays and crowded cars







Photo: Zach Sheldon / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Inspectors found cracks the load-bearing beams of two Market-Frankford SEPTA cars over the weekend.

Due to indications that 30 to 40 other cars have “compromised components,” SEPTA officials are reducing service during peak hours, according to Philly.com.

According to SEPTA officials, “the cracks were found in the "body bolster" of the car during a comprehensive overhaul underway for the nearly 20-year-old vehicles.” The cracks were discovered after members of the Transportation Workers Union pulled up pieces in the cars, according to Joe Coccio, the union's treasurer and a rail vehicle body mechanic, in a statement to Philly.com.

Broad Street lines will not be affected by the maintenance inspections as they were supplied by a different manufacturer, according to Philly.com. All cars running have been inspected and “determined to be safe," SEPTA spokesman Busch said.

This maintenance-related delay follows another instance in July, when a third of Regional Rail cars were found to have “a systemic flaw in the welds on…the equalizer beams,” Philly.com reported. SEPTA service was also compromised due to a workers strike in November.