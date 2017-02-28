Downed Canvas and other Penn web services caused disruption throughout the day







Canvas and some Penn web services, as well as a number of websites across the internet, are experiencing outages.

These network issues stem from Amazon Web Services, the nation's largest cloud computing company, which is currently experiencing "increased error rates" for their servers. Several Penn services that utilize AWS, including but not limited to Canvas, Zoon and Panopto, are affected by this outage that appears to be a large-scale networking issue.

Canvas announced that it was experiencing an outage that they determined was caused by AWS at 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday — many users have not been able to access the site. An update from Canvas at 2:29 p.m. announced that as Amazon was working to restore availability in their servers, Canvas’ own DevOps team was trying to expedite the process to restore access to Canvas.

At 4:15 p.m., the Canvas website said that performance and service recovery continues to progress quickly, although there are still areas of impaired functionality as the team continues to work through the issue. The latest update at 4:37 added that the biggest area of impact are uploads. This includes issues such as student uploads to assignments and instructor grade uploads.

Earlier at 3:54 p.m., they announced that they "are beginning to see positive indications of recovery and have successfully tested workflows that were previously failing. We are still awaiting full resolution, and we will provide updates as the situation continues to improve."

At 3:52 p.m., the services dashboard on the AWS site announced that they are "seeing recovery for S3 object retrievals, listing and deletions," and that they will "continue to work on recovery for adding new objects to S3 and expect to start seeing improved error rates within the hour."

The outages are incredibly widespread, affecting websites like Slack, Quora and Trello. USA Today reported that companies including Airbnb, Netflix, Pinterest and Spotify also rely on AWS and have experienced slowdowns. The Daily Pennsylvanian website, which also relies on AWS, is also experiencing problems displaying photos, although this has been resolved as of late Tuesday afternoon.

The Amazon Web Services Twitter has been posting updates as the situation develops.

For S3, we believe we understand root cause and are working hard at repairing. Future updates across all services will be on dashboard. — Amazon Web Services (@awscloud) February 28, 2017

At 2:35 p.m., the services dashboard on AWS site announced that they "believe [they] understand root cause, and are working on implementing what [they] believe will remediate the issue." However, AWS has not yet given an estimate of when the issues will be fixed.