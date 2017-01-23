Man shot at University of Washington protest of Breitbart editor speech







A man was shot during a protest outside of Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos’ Inauguration Day speech at the University of Washington.

The 34-year-old victim underwent surgery at Harborview Medical Center Saturday night and has since been in critical condition, according to the Seattle Times.

The shooter turned himself in to university police and was subsequently arrested in association with the shooting. He claimed the shooting was an act of self defense.

Protests erupted outside the campus building where Yiannopoulos was speaking. The protests were "mostly verbal," but also included the throwing of objects and an escalating sense of violence. Both supporters and anti-Yiannopoulos demonstrators were present. The controversial conservative firebrand draws protests at many of the schools where he speaks.

While the event was free, all of the seats were taken. Protesters surrounded ticket-holders as they tried to get into the event despite police forming a line outside. Audience members were told to “remove their pro-Trump hats and other gear before leaving the lecture hall,” and were escorted out through an underground parking garage due to the protesters outside the building.

Following the shooting, Yiannopoulos’ upcoming speech at University of California, Davis was cancelled, according to Inside Higher Ed. Protesters on the campus similarly “blocked access” to the hall were Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak, prompting the student Republican club to call off the speech due to concerns regarding student safety.

According to Inside Higher Ed., Yiannopoulos has been “inflaming campuses,” with his recent speeches, which are critical of feminists, minority groups and others. He has been banned from Twitter for “racism and misogyny,” according to the Seattle Times.