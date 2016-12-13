Thousands more than expected join Women's March in Philadelphia







Thousands more than expected attended the Women's March in Philadelphia, according to city officials. Photo: Ananya Chandra | Photo Manager

The Women’s March on Philadelphia, one of dozens of marches throughout the country in response to President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, was expected to have around 20,000 people.

Lauren Hitt, the communications director for Mayor Jim Kenney, said almost 50,000 people showed up on Saturday.

50k turned out in Philly today for #WomensMarch. Crowd prediction on Thursday was 20k. — Lauren Hitt (@LaurenHitt) January 21, 2017

Spontaneous chants and and bursts of cheering rang out as the marchers stood in Logan Square, waiting for the march — which was more of a slow crawl at the beginning — to begin. Even as the pace of the march picked up, people chanted everything from “Hey hey. Ho ho. Women’s rights are the way to go” to “This is what democracy looks like.” One cheer, “Love not hate makes America great” was a message captured on numerous signs in the march as well.

Ananya Chandra | The Daily Pennsylvanian Marchers walk past Philadelphia Police cars, which helped block off the path for the walk.

