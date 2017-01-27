Crime Man injured on 40th and Locust this morning







A man lay on 40th Street near Locust this morning after an apparent collision with a car. Photo: Andrew Fischer / The Daily Pennsylvanian

A man on a bike was injured on 40th and Locust streets this morning, apparently from a collision with a car.

Around 9:50 a.m., a Daily Pennsylvanian reporter saw the man on the road in front of Saxby's with his bike underneath him. The man was visibly upset, yelling that he couldn't stand up and that he'd been hit by a car.

One police officer was blocking off the road in front of him with his vehicle.

A second police car and an ambulance arrived, and the paramedic came out and moved the bike out from under him.

The Division of Public Safety did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Andrew Fischer | The Daily Pennsylvanian

Director of Web Development Andrew Fischer contributed reporting.