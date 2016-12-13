Harvard faculty member to join Trump administration







Harvard lecturer joins Trump's administration as director of policy and interagency coordination in the Office of the Senior Advisor to the President for Policy. Photo: Ilana Wurman / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Similarly to the University of Pennsylvania, the atmosphere on Harvard University’s campus following the election of 1968 Wharton graduate Donald Trump has been defined by protests, fear and uncertainty for the future.

But despite the feelings on campus, at least one Harvard affiliate will be joining the Penn graduate president in the West Wing.

Carlos E. Diaz Rosillo, a lecturer in Harvard’s Government department and resident dean of Dunster House, will join the Trump administration, The Crimson reported Wednesday.

According to an announcement from the Trump transition team earlier this month, Diaz Rosillo will assume the role of director of policy and interagency coordination in the Office of the Senior Advisor to the President for Policy.

“I’m excited and I’m honored that I’ve been asked to join the administration,” the Harvard professor said. “I’ve been studying, reading, teaching and writing about the American presidency, so it’s a great opportunity to apply what I’ve been doing for decades.”

A Penn alumnus has also been tapped for a position in Trump's administration — 1988 Engineering graduate Jay Clayton was chosen to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.