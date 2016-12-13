Politics White nationalist website calls for arrest of Dean of Harvard College







Two Harvard University administrators were targeted last week in a blog post on "VDARE," a white nationalist website promoting strict anti-immigration laws. The post, titled: “Break Harvard And Arrest Rakesh Khurana and Loc Truong,” bashed Dean of Harvard College Rakesh Khurana and Director of the Office of Student Life Loc Truong for their stated support of undocumented students.

The anonymous blogger criticized the two officials and Harvard as a whole for “open defiance of the immigration laws of the United States,” and wrote that they are “open to criminal prosecution.”

Following the presidential election in November, Khurana said that he would prioritize protecting the university’s undocumented students as then-President-elect Donald Trump transitioned into office. Truong was appointed as a “point person” for undocumented students’ concerns.

The post urged readers to contact federal law enforcement officials in Boston to report Khurana and Truong for their “criminal activity.” It also emphasized that “breaking Harvard will be a boon to Donald John Trump.”

Despite the threat, Khurana reaffirmed his support for undocumented students in an emailed statement, the Harvard Crimson reported.

“As Dean, I am proud to support and stand up for all of our students, and will continue to do so,” he wrote.

This comes after a number of schools have been threatened with cuts in state funding for labelling themselves "sanctuary campuses" for undocumented students.