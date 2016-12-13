Crime Four overnight robberies prompt DPS Advisory







The Division of Public Safety sent an email advisory Tuesday morning with an update on four robberies at point of gun that took place between 8:29 p.m. on Monday night and 7:05 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The email said the robberies took place "between 43rd & 47th Streets and Spruce & Cedar Streets, just west of our campus and Patrol Zone."

It described the suspect in all of the robberies as "a black male with a thin build and a beard, wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, shorts, and spandex tights."

"Penn Police are working with Philadelphia Police, the University City District and Allied Universal to increase patrols on our western border," the email continued.

It also advised students to sign up for the new Penn Guardian App, and listed emergency numbers.

The last time DPS sent a campus-wide advisory email was May 10, 2016, when Penn Police were investigating an individual who had been following women into buildings and "approaching them in an aggressive manner."