Nine Penn professors sign letter criticizing Trump's selection of Ben Carson for HUD secretary







Nine Penn professors were among several hundred academics to sign an open letter to federal officials opposing President Donald Trump’s appointment of Ben Carson as secretary of Housing and Urban Development, the Philly Voice reported.

The Penn signatories to the letter were Aaron Wunsch, Camille Z. Charles, Domenic Vitiello, Francesca Ammon, Frank Matero, Julia Gunn, Lisa Servon, Ronit Y. Stahl and Witold Rybczynski.

These participants include professors, lecturers and postdoctoral fellows, a majority of them from the Urban Studies department.

The letter argues that Carson is unfit for his position because he does not fully understand key issues surrounding poverty and housing.

Carson is "completely unqualified to anticipate or promote appropriate solutions to the pressing housing and urban development needs facing our country,” part of the letter reads.

The letter is dated Jan. 10 and is no longer accepting signatures.