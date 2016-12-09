42nd Street is now on the city's Register of Historic Places







Photo: Bonnie Mendelson / The Daily Pennsylvanian

42nd Street is now officially historic. Earlier this month, the Historical Commission voted to put “420 Row”—the 400 block of South 42nd Street—on the city’s Register of Historic Places.

Built during 1883 in traditional “Queen Anne” style, the 420 residences exemplify the "suburban streetcar development" of late 19th century Philadelphia and the United States Northeast in general. They are also important works of George Wattson Hewitt and William Dempster Hewitt, prominent architects who shaped how much of Philadelphia looks today. Some of the Hewitt brothers’ other designs include center-city landmark the Bellevue Hotel, along with Penn campus staples such as the Wistar Institute and the “Castle” Psi Upsilon fraternity building.

The historical designation comes as a response to major renovations that are in the works. In early September, real-estate firm Vasupujya Properties purchased a former University of the Sciences Upsilon Sigma Phi 420 Row house for just under 400,000 dollars. According to westphillylocal, the firm intended to transform the household of small single rooms into a larger, modern apartment complex that would attract new tenets.

However, Vasupujya’s proposal was met with strong local opposition. Nearby residents argued the 420 Row was historic and subsequently filed a preservation request to the Philadelphia Historical Commission. In their submission, residents cited the buildings connections to “suburban streetcar development” and the Hewitt brothers, as well as expert testimony. One of the primary experts who spoke on the street’s behalf was Penn architectural historian, Dr. David Brownlee.

With the new designation, 420 Row can be renovated only after careful consideration of its cultural significance. Now, any planned changes to the buildings is subject to the Historical Commission’s approval.