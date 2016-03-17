Dining plans the subject of criticism by freshman students







Students contacted through the Class of 2019 Facebook page mentioned problems with strict hours, poor food quality and price. | DP File Photo

Penn requires all freshmen to purchase a meal plan, yet according to a Daily Pennsylvanian unofficial survey of 290 freshmen, nearly 80 percent of respondents wish they did not have to be on a meal plan.

Student respondents answered a survey posted on the Class of 2019 Facebook page. The University has taken the position that meal plans are so essential to the freshmen experience that they should not be optional.

“Dining is a big part of being a freshman,” Director of Business Services Pam Lampitt said. "It’s about bonding, it’s about developing relationships, it’s about seeing familiar faces, it’s about the fact that no freshman is alone.”

While many freshmen agree that eating at dining halls can be helpful for students trying to make friends, many freshmen argued that the dining plans should not be a requirement, mainly citing pricing, poor food quality and inconvenient dining hall hours.

“I completely understand that eating at dining halls is part of the college experience, but it shouldn’t be required when the whole system is this broken,” College freshman Jonathan Chen said.

“I’ve talked to tons of other freshman about this and no one is happy. 'The dining halls are good' is never something a Penn student would ever think," he added. "I can’t believe we are forced to purchase such expensive plans when absolutely no one wants to eat in the dining halls. It just feels like we are forced to flush money down the toilet.”

While the quality of Penn’s dining halls is hotly contested, poor food quality was almost always the first reason mentioned by students interviewed for this article when they explained why they did not want a dining plan.

“If Penn had good food, I’d understand requiring freshman to be on the plan, but since the food is often so terrible, it doesn’t seem right," College freshman Carl Fulghieri said.

Niche, a popular online college review and ranking website that polls students, gave Penn a B- for dining, worse than all other Ivy League schools.

Many freshmen contested the cost of dining plans, arguing that Penn should not mandate the purchase of expensive plans. This year, incoming freshmen could choose from one of three dining plans for the 2016-17 academic year — all with a different ratio of swipes to Dining Dollars — for $5,086.